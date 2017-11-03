Team behind Monster Truck ‘should be rightly proud of their achievement’

A very distinct float led the parade through Ballycastle on Halloween night.

The Monster Truck was created by service users and staff from The Base drop-in centre in the town.

Entertaining the crowds at the event organised by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

The group received funding for the project from Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s Community Arts budget.

Assisted by local artist Jackie Dougan of Smudges Inc, members took part in a series of workshops to create the stand-out attraction of the parade, which also featured scary skeletons, stilt walkers and lots of music.

Members of The Base were well-dressed for the occasion, as they were able to use funding from the council’s Culture, Arts & Heritage programme to engage in Halloween costume-making workshops led by Smudges Inc.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Joan Baird OBE said: “The Base members have put so much hard work into their creation, and they should be rightly proud of what they have achieved.

The Carson family at the fireworks and Halloween parade in Ballycastle. PICTURES KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

“The Monster Truck received a great reaction on the night, and I hope they all enjoyed taking part in the parade as much as I did.

“It’s fantastic to see how our funding can make a real difference within our communities.”

The Base, which is located on Castle Street in Ballycastle, is part of the Northern Health and Social Care Trust’s Day Opportunity Programme.

It offers support to adults with learning disabilities, including access to activities like arts and crafts, exercise classes and day trips.

Diana Evans joins in the fun.

The Halloween parade in Ballycastle.

A prime view for the fireworks and parade in Ballycastle at Halloween.