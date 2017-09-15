Suspended sentence for Ballymoney benefit fraudster

A man was convicted at Antrim Crown Court on Thursday for claiming benefits to which he was not entitled.

Gary Cunningham (43) of Margaret Square, Ballymoney claimed Income Support totalling £16,168 while failing to declare capital.

He was given a three-month prison sentence suspended for one year.

The fraud was uncovered following an investigation by the Department for Communities.

He is also required to repay any outstanding money wrongfully obtained to the department.

Meanwhile, the Department for Communities points out that suspected benefit fraud can be reported to it anonymously. Find out more at https://www.nidirect.gov.uk/articles/benefit-fraud