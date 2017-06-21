Summer Music recitals return to St Patrick’s Church in Coleraine

The summer season of recitals at St Patrick’s Church in Coleraine has been announced.

The much-anticipated summer music programme runs from July 6 until August 31 and admission is FREE.

Kicking off the season on July 6 with the Queen’s University Guitar Ensemble.

Alan Barclay is a second-year PhD candidate studying acoustic composition at Queen’s University Belfast (QUB) under the supervision of Dr. Simon Mawhinney.

Alan formed the Ensemble in 2015. Anselm McDonnell is a first-year PhD candidate at QUB studying composition.

A keen guitarist as well as a composer, his recent work focuses on expanding the repertoire of contemporary guitar music and integrating extended techniques with traditional playing styles.

Rory Douglas-Smith is a second-year Music student at QUB, focusing on composition.

Having played solo classical guitar for several years, he joined the Ensemble as a way to develop greater musicianship in his playing and to expand his knowledge of musical styles.

William Brown is a recent graduate from the Music Department at QUB specialising in contemporary media composition. Ross Murphy is a first-year student at QUB studying Music. Having started classical guitar upon coming to university, he is excited to see where it can take him.

On July 13, St Patrick’s welcomes a mezzo-soprpano, soprano and piano trio: Lynda-Jane Nelson & Emily Mitchell accompanied by Peter Wilson.

Northern Irish mezzo-soprano, Lynda-Jane Nelson, is currently an Opera Theatre Company Young Associate Artist, and is also a Samling Scholar. She has recently graduated from the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland under the tutelage of Kathleen McKellar-Ferguson.

Lynda-Jane was a finalist in the Thelma King Prize and the 2010 Northern Ireland Opera Vocal Competition, where she won the audience prize.

Recent engagements include chorus in The Flying Dutchman with Northern Ireland Opera, The Magic Flute, Der fliegende Holländer.

Born into a musical family, Scottish soprano, Emily Mitchell began formal classical training in 2005.

Emily has given many performances across Europe. Emily has been broadcast on BBC Radio Scotland and BBC Radio 3.

As a regular performer with Dunedin Consort, Emily has appeared on their recordings of Handel’s Esther and most recently Mozart’s Requiem, due for release in Easter next year. www.emilymitchellsoprano.com

Each recital begins at 12.30pm.