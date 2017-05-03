Success for Kilraughts

After the YFCU’s annual conference two members came home with some brilliant awards!

Robert Shannon has been Kilraughts club leader for the past two years and he has ended his leadership campaign by winning Best Club leader in Northern Ireland. This was Robert’s last year in the club and Kilraughts will definitely miss all of Robert’s energy and enthusiasm he always brought to help push members to do better and more!

To add to that fantastic award, member Hannah Kirkpatrick brought home best senior member of Northern Ireland. Hannah herself is a dedicated member competing in a range of competitions the young farmers has to offer and is a great asset to the club. She now goes forward into her new role of club secretary and we wish her all the best! The club is extremely delighted and proud of these pair and wish them all the best for the future.