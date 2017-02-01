Straidbilly win Schools’ Quiz

Angus Graham, Larissa Fleck, Lewis Fullerton and Ellie Smyth from Straidbilly Primary School won the annual Credit Union Schools’ Quiz held in Ramoan Parish centre, Ballycastle on Friday, January 24.

They now proceed to the regional finals in February with hopes of qualifying for the national finals in Dublin. Teams from Ballycastle Integrated PS, St Patrick’s and St Brigid’s PS, Ballycastle, Barnish PS, Gailscoil an Chaistil PS, Ballycastle, St Patrick’s P S, Glenariff, St Olcan’s PS, Armoy and St Mary’s, Cushendall also enjoyed the event.

Straidbilly Primary School pictured at the Credit Union School Quiz.

Brian Dillon, President of Ballycastle Credit Union, congratulated the winners, presented the trophies, thanked everyone for participating and Parents and Teachers for their support. He encouraged everyone – young people and adults – to join and use the Credit Union, a community based organisation which offers savings and loans.

The President thanked fellow Credit Union Directors, Quizmaster Seamus Walsh, organisers Mary Kelly-Dodds and Sarah McQuillan, and scorers Dessie Elliott and Seamus Blaney. He concluded by thanking Ramoan Parish for the use of their excellent facilities.