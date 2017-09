One of the busiest attractions at the recent Air Waves 2017 in Portrush was the STEM village.

STEM subjects in schools are Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths.

Sophie McClean, Cassie Thompson, Kylie Montgomery, Edel McCrory and Nicola Thompson pictured at the STEM Village during Airwaves 2017. PICTURE KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

The idea behind the STEM Village is to create enthusiasm among children and young people in these topics and to inform them of possible careers available by studying them.