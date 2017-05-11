Standing room only as tragic crash victim Dylan O’Kane laid to rest

Hundreds of mourners gathered today to say goodbye to a much-loved and popular Co Antrim man who tragically lost his life in a road crash this week.

There was standing room only at St Patrick’s Church in Armoy as friends and family turned out to pay their respects to 21-year-old Dylan O’Kane.

Dylan, a former pupil of Ballycastle High School, died in a three-car collision on the Coolkeeran Road in Armoy around 10pm on Sunday night.

Speaking to the News Letter ahead of the funeral service, Rev Chris Easton described Dylan as a “kind young fellow who would have done everyone a good turn”.

“He was very popular and had a very close circle of friends,” Rev Easton added.

“His two real passions in life were cars and dogs. He would have bought old cars and either fixed them up and got the back on the road, or stripped them down.

“His family referred to him as Del Boy, as he was usually able to get his hands on any car parts. He also enjoyed doing some drifting at Nutts Corner and Aghadowey race tracks.

“Dylan also loved dogs and had three big bull mastiffs who he took very good care of.

“This young man’s death came as such a shock to his family and friends and it is a terrible tragedy.”

Earlier this week, Dylan’s grandfather, Hugh O’Kane from Armoy, said his family has been left “completely gutted”.

Hugh, who runs a used-car dealership in the village, told the News Letter his grandson “ was mad about cars”.

He added: “Dylan just lived for his cars. He was a great young lad who kept to himself and was well-liked. He is going to be badly missed.”

Following the funeral service in St Patrick’s, Dylan was buried in the adjoining churchyard.

He leaves behind parents Paul and Lizy, and siblings Paul, Brian, Courtney and Adam.