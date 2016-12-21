St Patrick’s and St Brigid’s winners

As part of St Patrick’s and St Brigid’s promotion of health and well being the school runs a wide range of sporting activities during the school day and after school.

One of the most popular tournaments is the lunch time soccer league between Primary 4 to 7. The students get to compete against teams from each year group and take part in a final.

Prizewinners in the 2016 tournament at St Patricks and St Brigids School Ballycastle

This year the tournament was as exciting as ever with exciting goals and even more exciting saves – one outstanding goalie was so good they saved the ball with their face! Mrs Fitzpatrick, the tournament organiser and referee presented the awards to the winning pupils from each team recently and recalled the highlights of the tournament in assembly. All the pupils who took part demonstrated fair play and sportsmanship and most importantly had an exciting competition to look forward to.

Meanwhile the pupils and staff of St. Patrick’s and St. Brigid’s Primary School celebrated their annual ‘Ditch the Dark day’. This project is one of the schools initiatives to improve the physical and emotional health of its students by encouraging them to walk to school as actively as possible. This also helps reduce congestion and the potential for accidents on the roads and helps the school achieve its targets as an Eco School by reducing air pollution as there are less cars on the road doing short journeys. . Two of the P7 Eco Councillors presented a powerpoint to the whole school which explained the importance of being bright both during the day and at night at this time of the year and ways to be bright.

Mrs Laverty, the schools Active Travel Co-ordinator commented that “At St Patrick’s and St Brigid’s we constantly strive to promote a balanced curriculum which helps equip the students with skills that will keep them safe and help them in the future. The active travel initiatives promote a healthy life style among staff and pupils. The school provided each pupil from P 1 to P 7 with a high visibility vest last year and this has proved to be a very well received gesture from pupils and parents.” She went on to comment that “All the children and staff are committed to the ethos of the active travel program, the children and staff endeavour to reduce congestion and environmental and economic impact by travelling sustainably as frequently as possible”

St Patricks and St Brigid’s Primary School will continue with its active travel initiatives throughout the year to promote health and well being among all the staff and pupils.