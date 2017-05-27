Springer spaniel reunited with owners after cliff rescue

The Coastguard came to the rescue of a dog involved in a Causeway area cliff top drama on Friday evening.

Belle, a one-year old springer spaniel, was out for a walk with its owners, from Portballintrae to the Causeway, when she disappeared, coming to rest about 50 feet down a 250 foot cliff, according to the rescue organisation which was alerted around 10.15pm.

“After two hours of fruitless coaxing, the owners called for Coastguard assistance and personnel from Coleraine and Ballycastle Coastguard Rescue Teams were tasked to assist,” Coleraine Coastguard posted on its Facebook page.

“Rescuing a human from such a precarious position would be difficult enough, rescuing a frightened little dog in the dark is altogether a more challenging experience.

“A Coastguard Rope Rescue Technician was lowered to the anxious canine, and the delicate business of coaxing her into our special dog rescue bag began. Eventually she was secured and winched to the top of the cliff, where both dog and rescuer were warmly welcomed by her relieved owners.”

The Coastguard took the opportunity to appeal to cliff path dog walkers to keep their pets on a lead.

They added: “If your dog does go over the cliff, do not attempt a rescue: instead dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”