Sporting rules and wisdom for life

‘If, after the penalty kick has been taken, the kicker touches the ball again before it has touched another player, an indirect free kick is awarded to the opposing team’.

So runs rule 14 governing penalty kick, in the rules of Association Football. The rule, unknown to many, played a key role in a pulsating game last Saturday, when Manchester City entertained Leicester City. The game stood at 2-1 in favour of the home side, when the visitors were awarded a penalty kick.

The Leicester forward Riyad Mahrez stepped forward to score what would have been an equalising goal. However, he slipped, as he struck the ball with his left foot, and the ball then struck his right foot before ending in the net. The Manchester goalkeeper was quite to spot the double touch, and raced immediately towards the referee, The match official was equally vigilant, and the opportunity for a Leicester equaliser was gone.

Another minor infringement of sporting rules had huge significance a few weeks ago. Lexi Thompson had a healthy lead in a golf tournament in California, when she suffered a two shot penalty, after a TV viewer phoned in having noticed that she had replaced her ballincorrectly. A further two shot penalty accrued because she had signed her card for the wrong score. It will be interesting to see how the golf authorities sort such matters out.

One key rule in golf, however, has much to teach us about life. Central to golf is the rule requiring players to ‘play the ball as it lies.’ There are minor exceptions, allowing a ball to be moved without penalty; but the principle still stands.

The rule was nobly illustrated in the life of the legendary golfer, Robert Tyre Jones, known reverentially as Bobby Jones. Although always an amateur, this American lawyer won several professional tournaments, notably both British and U.S. Opens in the same year. He also designed the famous Augusta National course in Georgia, home of ‘The Masters’.

Retiring early from golf, Jones was struck by a wasting disease which left him wheel-chair bound. Asked how he felt about this twist of fate, he remarked, ‘You know the rule; we play the ball where it lies.’

There is no point complaining about life’s misfortunes. As the Serenity Prayer says, ‘Lord, give me grace to accept the things I cannot change , courage to change the things I can and wisdom to know the difference.’