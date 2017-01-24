Special service honours for 28 Leabank staff

Staff members at the family-run Macklin Care Homes have been honoured for their tireless work and dedication to the care of their residents over the last 30 years.

Over 100 employees from five nursing homes within the group, including 28 from Ballycastle, were recognised for their contribution to the care of 267 residents at an anniversary event at the Lodge Hotel in Coleraine.

Macklin Care Homes, which opened its first home in Northern Ireland exactly 30 years ago, now operates five homes; Arlington in South Belfast, Park Manor in Dunmurry, Ratheane in Coleraine, Milesian Manor in Magherafelt and Leabank in Ballycastle.

The company employs 400 staff and at the 30th year anniversary event, the employees, including 28 from Leabank, were presented with a gift from

Macklin Care Homes management to recognise their service, ranging from five years to 25 years.

Gareth Macklin, managing director, said: “At Macklin Care Homes we place great value on our residents and staff and we pride ourselves on the excellent care we have provided over the last 30 years.

“We deliver care with heart and that is delivered through the huge dedication of all our staff.

“Some colleagues joined the company in more recent times while others have been with us since we opened for business. We would like to this take opportunity to say thank you to all our Ballycastle employees and those right across Northern Ireland for their loyal dedication over the years and we hope we continue to enjoy a happy working relationship.”