Special night for the Caring Caretaker’s chosen charities

Coleraine’s Caring Caretaker Davy Boyle MBE banished the January blues of six charities when he presented them with a total of £39,000 at his 16th annual cheque presentation held in the Lodge Hotel.

Davy has been holding his famous Christmas sit outs since 2001 and in December 2016 he passed the magical half a million pund mark, completing his sit out having amassed an amazing £524,571.25 for charities.

Representatives from Charlene's Project receive a cheque for £2,000 from the Caring Caretaker David Boyle

In what was a landmark year for Davy, the charities who benefited from his big hearted exploits were Cancer Research UK Coleraine Branch who received £11,000; Leukaemia and Lymphoma NI £11,000; Friends of the Cancer Centre £11,000; Chest, Heart and Stroke £2,000; Causeway Tandem Club £2,000 and Charlene’s Project £2,000.

Sharon Arbuckle from Cancer research UK Coleraine Branch expressed her thanks to Davy saying: “We would like to offer a special thank you to David for years of selfless commitment to charities.

“Certainly you are a person who has rolled their sleeves up and decided to show cancer the road.”

Colleen Shaw from friends of the Cancer Centre added: “Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your help this year, it really will make so much difference.”

Sharon Arbuckle and ladies and from Cancer Research UK Coleraine Branch receive a cheque for £11,000 from the Caring Caretaker David Boyle

Afterwards Davy paid tribute to everyone who helped him but in particular his wife Teresa and his family. He then announced the charities he has chosen to help in 2017 and they are The Boom Foundation; Autism, the Causeway Branch; Cancer Research UK; Riding for the Disabled and Action Cancer.

With the latest batch of ‘Jail and Bail’ candidates due to start their ‘stretch’ next month David said: “I hope everyone gets behind the people doing Jail and Bail and sponsorship them. All the money will go to help these very worthy charities and allow them to continue with the great work they do.”

Representatives from Friends of the Cancer Centre receive a cheque for £11,000 from the Caring Caretaker David Boyle

Representatives from the Causeway Tandem Club receive a cheque for �2,000 from the Caring Caretaker David Boyle