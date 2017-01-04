Society to hear of Jutland events

Coleraine Historical Society’s first monthly talk of 2017, takes place on Tuesday, January 17 with an account of the Battle of Jutland by Mark Doherty.

The focus is on the flagship of the Grand Fleet’s battle cruiser - HMS Lion - aboard which, tragically 99 people lost their lives during the battle.

This talk is a personal angle on the Battle of Jutland as told by Mark Doherty, who lives in Belfast. It is looked at from the perspective of Patrick Joseph Doherty. PJD was a draper’s assistant from Coleraine and a relative of the speaker. He lost his life on HMS Lion, the Royal Navy Battlecruiser Flagship, which was at the centre of the action in the largest sea battle in history. The talk then addresses the resultant legacy, both for Patrick’s family, and by extension all others who lost family in this battle. It also details how important Belfast-based HMS Caroline was in the Centenary Commemorations on 31st May 2016.

The talk will take place on Tuesday, January 17 at 7.30pm. The venue is the Sandel Centre, Coleraine in the Ground Floor Room. Cost to non-members – who will be made very welcome – is £3.00 including tea/coffee and biscuits. Free to existing members. Cost of membership is £10.00 per annum

Full details of the Coleraine Historical Society, how to become a member and complete listing of the programme of talks is available on the website colerainehistoricalsociety.co.uk. They are now also on Facebook – see Coleraine Historical Society NI page.