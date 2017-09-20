Police were attending to another matter at Coleraine Train Station when they smelt a strong odour of cannabis and found a Portstewart man had a large wrap of the Class B drug worth £320.

Brendan William Paul Callan (31), of York Avenue, had the offence detected on June 24 this year, a prosecutor told Coleraine Magistrates Court. A defence lawyer said the drugs were for his client’s own personal use. Callan pleaded guilty to possessing the drugs and was fined £350.