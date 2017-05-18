Slimming World’s Joanne strikes gold after group loses 151 stones

A weight loss expert from Coleraine has struck gold for the exceptional work she does in helping more than 100 people to lose weight at her local group every week.

Joanne, who runs the West Bann Slimming World group every Saturday, has been awarded Gold status for consistently having 100 or more members in the group and providing such exceptional service that members come back week after week because they are losing weight. It represents the highest level of service in slimming and makes Joanne one of the most successful of Slimming World’s 4,509 consultants.

Joanne, who became a Consultant in January 2016, said: “I absolutely love my job. I’m passionate about helping people transform their lives by losing weight and seeing them succeed is reward enough, but being given this recognition really is the icing on the cake. This award belongs to the Slimming World West Bann members.

“They are the ones who make our group the success that it is, with their fabulous commitment, the wonderful support they give each other every week, and their impressive weight losses while following Slimming World’s Food Optimising eating plan. They make the group a fun, buzzy place to be and I can safely say I always look forward to going to work. I truly believe I have the best job in the world.

“The West Bann group has really put healthy weight loss on the map in Coleraine. Together, members have lost an amazing 151 stone since January 2017. It’s never been more important that people who struggle with their weight get support to make the changes needed to lead healthier lives both for themselves and their children too.

To join SW West Bann, which is held every Saturday at 9.30am and 11.30am at West Bann Development Centre, Killowen Court, either pop along or give Joanne a call on 07715003842.