SLIDESHOW: the sights and sounds of Rathlin Sound Maritime Festival

Rathlin Sound Maritime Festival got underway this weekend - and it’s mix of good food, music and family fun is proving more popular than ever before.

Now firmly established as an exciting showcase of the region’s rich cultural heritage, the 10-day event celebrates the close connections between Rathlin Island and Ballycastle.

The winning Crab sandcastle went to Erin and Rory Long from Belfast with their outstanding Crab sandcastle with judge Keith Douthart at the Rathlin Sound Maritime Festival in Ballycastle at the weekend.PICTURE KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

With the Naturally North Coast and Glens Artisan Market, traditional crafts, and have-a-go activities on the water, the festival’s packed programme offers something for everyone.

Foodies were treated to cookery demonstrations from the likes of Ruairidh Morrison from North Coast Smokehouse and Darran Benham from The Bushmills Inn, with the best of local produce on the menu.

And there’s still much more to come as the festival fun continues right through until next Sunday (June 4). Headline act Sharon Shannon, a superstar in the realms of traditional Irish music, takes to the stage in the Marine Hotel on Friday, June 2 at 8pm.

Support act on the night is Glenariffe songstress Amanda St John. Tickets for this superb evening of musical entertainment are priced at £20 and are available to buy online at Eventbrite, The Marine Hotel or Ballycastle Visitor Information Centre (booking fee applies to online sales).

The Tall Ship Soteria brings an air of high seas grandeur to the festival, and the beautiful vessel will be docked in Ballycastle harbour throughout the event. Take the opportunity to walk around on board or enjoy a sail on the Rathlin Sound, the body of water between Ballycastle and Rathlin Island which inspires the Festival (charges apply for sailing trip).

On Rathlin Island, there’ll be curraghs, drontheims, dinghies and yachts, with races planned to entertain spectators. You can also find out more about HMS Drake 100 years after its sinking and meet the visiting Vikings who are sailing from Ardglass to enjoy the festivities.

For more information on the sea, heritage and history go to www.rathlinsoundmaritimefestival, like our Facebook page or follow us on Twitter.