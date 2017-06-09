Search

SLIDESHOW: Sharon Shannon plays Rathlin Sound Festival

One of the highlights of the Rathlin Sound Maritime Festival recently was the concert by Sharon Shannon.

She played to a packed Marine Hotel venue.

Tracey Freeman from Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Events team with Sharon Shannon and Amanda St John

Tracey Freeman from Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Events team with Sharon Shannon and Amanda St John

Here’s a slideshow of the event...