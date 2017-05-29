SLIDESHOW: ‘School of Legends’ comes to Riverside

Northern Regional College Level 3 Performing Arts and Music students based at Ballymoney Campus, in association with Northern Lights Production Company, present the fully original show ‘School of Legends’ at the Riverside Theatre on June 2 and 3.

Following the success of ‘Our House’ last year, School of Legends is a walk through the decades of stage and screen legends from Michael Jackson to Harry Potter through a mix of music, drama and dance, fused into a theatrical show celebrating the life and times of then and now.

Paul McMaster, Northern Regional College course co-ordinator explained: “Performing ‘School of Legends’ will provide the students with a platform to showcase their newly developed skills in Drama, Dance and Music. This invaluable experience will not only give the performing arts and music students the opportunity to perform in a professional theatre.”

Aaron Henderson and Kieran McKernan play the roles of Mickey and Eddie from ‘Blood Brothers’. Mr and Mrs Thenadier from ‘Les Miserables’ are played by Margie Johnston and Kieran McKernan, while David Kirkwood is Jean Val Jean.

Also included is the ‘Mad Hatter played by Shea Eastwood and Amy Winehouse played by Clarice Taggart.

The ‘One Day More’ cast includes Cosette (Chloe Howard) and Eponine (Courtney Patton).

Level 3 Music Production students will be performing in the band throughout the show – members include lead guitarist Stephen Baird, guitarists Connor McCandless and Emette Mullan, drummer Aidy McWilliams, and keyboards Jonny Boyd their music lecturer.

Tickets are available from the Riverside Theatre box office www.riversidetheatre.org.uk or telephone 028 7012 3123. For further information on performing arts and music technology courses at Northern Regional College visit www.nrc.ac.uk