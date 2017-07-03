SLIDESHOW: Prize day at Coleraine College

It was smiles all round recently at assembly in Coleraine College as students were awarded certificates for their efforts and achievements across the academic year.

Principal Mr. Richard Marsh celebrated another successful year for the College saying: “Once again, in all aspects of school life, our students have excelled.

Students from Years 8 and 9 who received Ambassador Awards for their impeccable behaviour throughout the recent trip to Paris.

“In examinations, sport, literacy, drama, ICT, the creative arts and citizenship, our students have demonstrated commitment, integrity and great skill.

“I enjoy these occasions and it is a real joy for me and the other staff to be able to celebrate our students’ successes with them. We are all very proud and look forward to even greater success next year.”