SLIDESHOW: P6 Taster Day for primary schools at Loreto

Primary Six pupils from twenty-one schools enjoyed Taster Mornings at Loreto College Coleraine towards the end of May, exploring a range of activities on offer.

Pupils from all twenty-one schools – Ballyhackett PS Castlerock, D. H. Christie Memorial PS Coleraine, Crossroads PS Kilrea Mill Strand Integrated PS Portrush, Roe Valley Integrated PS Limavady, St Aidan’s PS Bellarena, St Brigid’s PS Ballymoney, St Canice’s PS Dungiven, St Colum’s PS Portstewart, St Columba’s PS Ballerin, St Columba’s PS Kilrea, St John’s PS Coleraine, St John’s PS Dernaflaw, St Joseph’s PS Dunloy, St Malachy’s PS Coleraine, St Matthew’s PS Drumsurn, St Patrick’s PS Loughguile, St Patrick’s PS Portrush, St Patrick’s PS Rasharkin, St Patrick’s & St Joseph’s PS Garvagh and Termoncanice PS Limavady - enjoyed activities such as team-building games in PE, an introduction to Biology, Chemistry and Physics, and learning about the application of Science to everyday life, poetry writing in the English department, History and Geography activities, decorating cupcakes in Home Economics, some interactive number games in Mathematics and ice-breaker games to explore character in Drama.

Pupils from St Patricks PS Loughguile enjoying the Loreto College Primary 6 Taster Day.

The pupils also had the opportunity to experience the school canteen, Café Lorette, and to meet Year 8 and Year 10 students from the College, many of whom had attended the same primary schools as the visiting students. During the morning, Primary teachers and Classroom Assistants also had the opportunity to meet the team of teachers and Senior Leadership Team members taking part in the event.