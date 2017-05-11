SLIDESHOW: NW200 Family Motor Fest

Huge crowds gathered in Portrush on Wednesday for an evening of exciting explosions and daredevil stunts.

The Family Motor Fest, a hugely popular part of Race Week Festival, attracted almost 7000 people.

Set against the stunning location of East Stand, crowds were treated to performances by Vertical Trix, Inch Perfect Trials and Stannage International Stunt Show.

Amid beautiful sunshine, superbike stunts, high falls and stunt cars were just part of a thrilling evening of free entertainment.

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council would like to thank Nutt Travel, who supported the event.

Race Week Festival, organised by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, provides a fantastic programme of events for the many visitors who flock to the area for the North West 200.

It continues on Friday, May 12 with a vintage and classic bike display at Portstewart Town Hall from 10am and ‘Meet the Riders’ in Coleraine town centre at 2pm.

On Friday evening, Con Jovi will take to the stage at the Crescent in Portstewart from 8.30pm. This will be followed by a spectacular fireworks display at 10.30pm.

In the entertainment marquee, The Untouchables will provide the entertainment on Thursday evening, with Klass on stage on Saturday.

