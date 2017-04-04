SLIDESHOW - Miss North West 200 finalists

Here is the line-up of girls who have made the final of Miss North West 200 2017.

This event is again sponsored by Morellis of Portstewart who are giving the winner a Holiday Voucher and also cash prizes for the second and third placed girls.

Also on board this year are Local Women Magazine, the Anchor Complex (who are giving the winner a weekend at the venue) and BPerfect Cosmetics (who will give every contestant a Goodie Bag and also give Miss North West 200 a special array of their products).

The girls will be at the Anchor Complex on Friday, April 28 for a photoshoot and the contest takes place at the Entertainment Marquee at the NW200 Paddock on Tuesday, May 9.

The comperes are Brian Moore and Adrian Logan with special guest band “The James Peake Experience”. May McFettridge has also threatened to make a guest appearance!

Doors open on Tuesday, May 9 at 7.30pm. Admission £5.