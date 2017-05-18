SLIDESHOW - Loreto College Merit awards

Merit Award certificates have been presented to students in Years 8, 9 and 10 at Loreto College Coleraine at a special Merit Assembly.

The Merit Award rewards consistently excellent classwork, homework and conduct.

Loreto College Year 10 student Corey Cassidy, who received the Gold Merit Award, with his Head of Year Mr K Conroy.

Certificates are presented at three levels, Bronze, Silver and Gold, and students collect nomination stamps on a regular basis from their subject teachers. A special Assembly was held at Loreto College in late March to reward the students in Years 8-9 who have already gained sufficient Merit awards to attain their Bronze and Silver and Gold certificates.

33 Year 8 students received Bronze certificates, while 16 students in Year 8 received Silver certificates and 11 students received Gold certificates. Meanwhile in Year 9, 8 students received Bronze certificates, 11 students received Silver certificates and 2 students were presented with Gold certificates. Among the Year 10 group, 47 students received Bronze certificates and 7 students were presented with Silver certificates, while one student, Corey Cassidy, received the Gold Merit Award.

Mr Michael James, Principal of Loreto College, paid tribute to the students who had received their Bronze, Silver or Gold Merit Awards, saying that undoubtedly the patterns of hard work and excellent behaviour would now translate into impressive results in the Summer examinations. Mrs Maeve Close, co-ordinator of the Merit Award system at Loreto College, added that it was encouraging to see so many members of the Junior School receiving Merit Awards.