SLIDESHOW: Dungiven’s winning window display to welcome Irish Open

Glenshane Care Association has claimed first prize in a competition held as part of the build-up to the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open.

The Dungiven-based charity was presented with an iPad after winning ‘best dressed window’, in the initiative organised by Causeway Chamber of Commerce in partnership with Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council and Tourism NI.

Staff and members from Glenshane Care Association in Dungiven show of their winning window display to the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Joan Baird OBE and Annette Deighan from Causeway Chamber of Commerce (second right).

The organisation provides a range of services and activities which make a real difference to the lives of disabled people. Its display featured handmade decorations and beautifully painted windows which showcased Portstewart Golf Club and some of our most well-known home grown golf stars

Second place was claimed by William Hill Bookmakers in Portstewart, who received a pair of VIP tickets to the tournament. A framed pin flag, signed by golf superstar Rory McIlroy, was presented to Morelli’s on the Promenade who came third.

The competition has added to the unique tournament atmosphere, which is expected to attract upwards of 100,000 people to Portstewart and the wider Causeway Coast and Glens.

Annette Deighan from Causeway Chamber of Commerce said: “I would like thank all those businesses and community organisations who took part in our competition. Their efforts have really added to the atmosphere of excitement and anticipation.”

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Joan Baird OBE, said: “The window displays and shop fronts create a fantastic welcome for the fans, visitors and indeed the golfers themselves. Our entire Destination is looking forward to the arrival of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, which will showcase the region to fans here, and to the millions watching around the world.”

Over 40 entries were received for the competition, coming from Ballycastle, Ballymoney, Bushmills, Coleraine, Dungiven, Limavady, Portrush and Portstewart, while prizes were sponsored by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, European Tour and Tourism NI.

For more information on the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open and the full festival programme go to www.visitcausewaycoastandglens.com