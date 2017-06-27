Search

SLIDESHOW - down memory lane with the Times

It’s Tuesday so it must be Nostalgia Slideshow time.

Take a look at some of these oldies from the Times back in 1989...

Christopher Kearney, Jonathan Spence, Samanatha Tanner and Charisse McDowell at Ballysally Primary School in 1993.

Christopher Kearney, Jonathan Spence, Samanatha Tanner and Charisse McDowell at Ballysally Primary School in 1993.