Silver award makes Brona a shining example!

A weight-loss expert from Coleraine has won a sparking silver award for the exceptional work she does in helping more than 100 people in the area to lose weight every week.

Brona McQuilken who runs the Lodge Hotel Slimming World Tuesday groups, has been given the ‘Silver’ status by the national slimming club because of her success in supporting local slimmers to reach their dream weight, improve their health and change their lives.

The accolade is awarded to Slimming World Consultants who have 100 members or more in their group who come back week after week because they’re losing weight.

It’s the second time Brona has been awarded silver since she became a consultant in 2012.

She said: “I am delighted to have received the Silver award for the Lodge Hotel group. I feel passionately about helping people to transform their lives by losing weight in the same way that I did when I lost 6.5st with Slimming World.

“Losing weight made me feel happier and healthier and gave me so much more confidence. I became a Consultant because I wanted to share that feeling and help other people to achieve the same success I had myself. Seeing the members in my groups – mums, dads, grandmas and young people too – reach their target weight is so rewarding and receiving this award is just the icing on the cake.

“This award belongs to the Lodge Hotel group’s Tuesday members. They’re the ones who make our groups the success that they are, with their fabulous commitment, the wonderful support they give each other every week, and, obviously, their impressive weight losses while following Slimming World’s Food Optimising eating plan.

“The Tuesday Lodge Hotel group has really put healthy weight loss on the map in Coleraine. Together, they’ve lost an amazing 476lbs in April alone. Obesity is at record levels everywhere and with so many adults in Coleraine being affected, many people here are suffering a range of weight-related health problems from diabetes to heart problems and feelings of low self-worth that impact on their working and personal lives every day.

“It’s never been more important that overweight people get the support to make changes to and lead healthier lives – both for themselves and the future generations, their children, too.”

If Brona continues her success for a number of months, she’ll swap her Silver award for a Gold standard. She added: “I’m over the moon to have become a Silver Consultant and now I’m going for Gold, although I feel like I’ve already struck gold – I have a healthy figure, a fabulous job that I love and new great friends in the members. I’m very lucky and I truly believe I have the best job in the world.” ­

To join the newest Silver group, which is held every Tuesday at 5.30 and 7.30pm at The Lodge Hotel, either pop along or give Brona a call on 07594370108.