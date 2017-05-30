Serious fire breaks out in Ballymena town centre

A major fire has broken out in a furniture shop in Ballymena town centre.

Up to five shops – including Woodgreen Furnishings – are ablaze on Broughshane Street and the roof of one premises has collapsed, the NI Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed.

Eight fire appliances and two specialist aerial platforms are currently tackling the blaze, which broke out around 5pm.

One man who was at the scene of the fire said: “It looks like the whole row of shops could be affected. There is a huge plume of smoke over the town centre and the street is cordoned off.”