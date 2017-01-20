Sentenced prisoner facing new charges

A sentenced prisoner was not present at Coleraine Magistrates Court on Monday January 16 where he faced new charges.

Stuart McArthur (33), of Portstewart Road, Coleraine, is alleged to have been disorderly at Greenhall Manor, Coleraine, on December 23 last year.

He is also charged with obstructing and resisting a police officer in the execution of his duty.

Defence solicitor Ciaran Shields told the court his client is a sentenced prisoner on other matters.

A police officer said she believed she could connect the accused to the new charges and the case was adjourned to January 23.