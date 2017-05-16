Seasons of The Glens Competition

Causeway Coast & Glens Heritage Trust, through the Heart of The Glens Landscape Partnership Scheme are looking for photographers of all abilities to take on the challenge of capturing The Glens of Antrim throughout the seasons.

The competition is open to everyone. We have four separate competitions with two categories, one for over 18s and one for under 18s. Both competitions will have four categories to include the following: Summer, Autumn, Winter and Spring.

You need to capture the things you love about the Glens of Antrim – places, landscapes, rivers, buildings, people (with their permission when necessary), wildlife, biodiversity, heritage, farm life, sea, mountain and glen… anything at all that captures this special place for you.

There will be a prize for the best photo in each season.

A special prize for the over 18 categories of a £100 voucher towards a short break or outdoor activity within the Glens of Antrim ‘the cultural heart of the causeway coastal route’ in partnership with Antrim Glens Tourism, will be awarded to the winner of each season.

A special prize for the under 18 categories for each season will be a £50 voucher from a local Glens provider towards outdoor clothing or boots.

Selected photos will be included in our 2019 Heart of The Glens LPS calendar.

A selection of photos will also feature in our quarterly newsletter ‘The Glens of Antrim’.

We will also be publishing a photographic booklet of a new edition of ‘The Glens through a lens’ next year.

All entrants will receive a free copy of our 2019 calendar.

By sending in photographs you agree that they can be used by organisations, businesses and individuals to showcase and promote The Glens of Antrim.

Photos must be sent in digital form, in high resolution if possible.

How to enter

Please forward your photos, with details about the location where they have been taken, along with your contact details to Laura@lps.ccght.org or drop a CD or memory stick FAO Laura McAuley to 27 Main Street, Armoy, Ballymoney, BT53 8SL.

The closing date for photo submissions for the Summer competition will be Thursday, August 31 2017, for photo submissions for the Autumn competition will be Thursday, November 30 2017, for photo submissions for the Winter competition will be Wednesday, February 28 2018 and for photo submissions for the Spring competition will be Thursday, May 31 2018

The Causeway Coast and Glens Heritage Trust, manages The Heart of the Glens Landscape Partnership Scheme, which is a Heritage Lottery and NIEA funded Scheme based in the Glens of Antrim and made is up of 21 projects over five years.