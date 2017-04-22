Sale of Irish Art by Adrian Margey

Artist Adrian Margey will return to the Portrush Atlantic Hotel (formerly Ramada) this Bank Holiday Weekend (Friday, April 28 – Monday, May 1) with a new exhibition and sale of his work.

This latest collection features more than 40 stunning pieces depicting well-known Ulster and North Coast landmarks, landscapes and musical traditions.

The artist who works out of his studio on Mark Street Portrush, has been experiencing incredible success in recent years with his distinctive style of painting bring embraced by art lovers at home and abroad

Vivid interpretations of Dunluce Castle, Portstewart Strand, Mussenden Temple, Ballintoy, Portbradden, Runkerry, Portballintrae, Whiterocks and the Causeway sit at the heart of this latest body of work going on show at the Portrush Atlantic.

A number of the artist’s expressive Irish dancer pieces and popular traditional music session scenes will also be on show over the Bank Holiday Weekend.

The artist cites the Irish Impressionists, the Fauves and the indigenous artists of South America as key influences, and uses a range of palette knife, finger painting and brush techniques to create his distinctive work.

Margey continues to accept commissions in 2017 and will be on hand throughout the exhibition to discuss this process with visitors. An exhibition preview is available at www.adrianmargey.com and on the Adrian Margey Art facebook page.

For further information please telephone 07841593762.

Exhibition Opening Times: Friday, April 28: 6pm – 9pm / Saturday, April 29 and Sunday, April 30: 11am – 8pm / Monday, May 1: 11am – 6pm.

Admission free – everyone welcome.