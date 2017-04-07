Sadness at death of Georgina Boyd

A valued member of the community in the Stranocum area has died suddenly in hospital.

Georgina Boyd from Bushvale Terrace, Stranocum, passed away at the Causeway Hospital on her 76th birthday and her loss has been felt by a wide circle of friends.

Georgina (nee McGarry) was an actively involved in community work and gave her time and energy to Stranocum and District Friendship Club as well as to the local Community Association and Development Group. She was also a member of her Church’s bowling club. She was always a willing helper and her cheery smile and kind demeanour endeared her to many.

One friend commented: “Georgina would go out of her way to help. She was a wee chatterbox but was kindness itself. She will be greatly missed in the local community.”

Georgina’s loss as a mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great grandmother and sister will be sorely felt, but memories of a caring lady will remain.

Georgina’s funeral took place to Bushvale Presbyterian Church followed by interment in the adjoining churchyard. She is survived by her children, Sylvia and Arnold. Her husband, Robbie, pre-deceased her some years ago.