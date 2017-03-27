Route Hunt branch of Pony Club round-up

Coleraine Rugby Club was the venue for the annual Pony Club area quiz in February.

The Route branch of the club were hosting this competition and they fielded four teams of four members each, age range from 9 to 19.

There were 23 teams in all competing for two qualifying places and the Route “Causeway” team of Aoife Carr, Callum Brown, Maria Carr and Leah McCulloch were victorious on the night.

They got off to a great start in the early rounds about The Pony Club, Competitive disciplines in the Pony Club and the Spanish Riding school and they maintained the leading position throughout despite having a weak “music” round to finish, they easily won their qualifying place for the UK finals in Addington Manor.

The Route “Dunluce” team of Orla Smith, Henry Woodrow, Amy Brown and Hannah Statts Howard took sixth place and Route “Carrick-a- rede” (Kathie Woodrow, Cerys Lundy, Ben McKechnie and Tom Woodrow) were placed seventh.

The Route branch would like to thank Coleraine Rugby Club for their excellent facilities and Sean Brolly for the delicious catering which was very well received by all. Thanks also to Anthea Moffett (a past RHPC member) who was the question master and Anna White for her PowerPoint presentation.

The branch also had several members take part in the Dengie Show jumping finals at Portmore Equestrian Centre on March 4 with successes from Ben McKechnie in the 12 and under class and Aoife Carr in the Open class.

Members have also notched up early wins in February at the triathlons hosted by North Down and Seskinore branches with rosettes galore for Hannah and Sami Staats Howard, Leah and Zoe McCulloch and Cormac Carr.

Henry Woodrow has been selected for the second year in a row for the Northern Ireland mounted games team to compete at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in May and the Club wishes him every success.

Dressage has not been without success as well with Heather Fulton qualifying for the Dengie dressagefinals at Danescroft in February.

The PC eventing competitions do not start until later in the year when the weather improves and the branch have several members already putting in serious training for that discipline and they will also be competing in Eventing Ireland competitions which take place weekly, starting at Tyrella on March 25.

Training for the horse care at various levels is also ongoing and Riding and Road Safety training begins shortly followed by the test in early May.

New members are most welcome in the Route branch and details can be found on the website www.pcuk.org/route or contact the DC Eavan White, 02870823603