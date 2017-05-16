Rock n roll meets fashion in Homage ‘Distillery’ extravaganza

It takes a VERY special event to persuade the bosses at the world’s oldest licensed whiskey distillery to grant the use of their historic premises.

And that’s exactly what the Homage charity fashion show at the Old Bushmills Distillery on Saturday, November 4, promises to be.

Organisers Cindy McKendry and Sarah Travers raise a glass of...what else...Bushmills.

Launched this week in the Master Distillers’ room, TV presenter Sarah Travers and local fashionista Cindy McKendry have put together an eye-popping line-up of fashion, rock music, trendy cuisine, world class whiskey and much more.

Homage is the third in a series of groundbreaking charity fashion events organised by Cindy, beginning with Symphonique in the Crumlin Road Gaol and followed by the spectacular Cirque in Barry’s amusements in Portrush.

This year’s extravaganza Homage is in aid of the Alzheimer’s Society and organiser Sarah Travers has a very personal reason for being involved as her father Ian was diagnosed with dementia in 2009 and died four and a half years later at the age of 67.

“I would like to thank everyone from the bottom of my heart for their backing - friends, our incredible sponsors, designers, chefs, models, The Undertones, Tim Wheeler, local businesses - everyone who has come on board. It will undoubtedly be an emotional night as I know so many have witnessed first hand the impact of dementia. Homage will be dedicated to those loved one, to my dad and more importantly to those families battling with dementia today.”

Homage will feature up-to-the-minute designers such as Atlantic Design Studio, Ashes to Ashes, Una Rodden Couture, Chloe Dougan Designs, Claire Garvey Couture, Taylor Yates, Una Burke, Shauna Fay, Bianca Elgar, Marie-Claire Ferguson Millinery, Electronic Sheep, Astrobohemia and Gordon Donaldson.

Rocking the event are the fantastic Undertones who jumped at the chance to play at the event following Sarah’s personal invitation to her good friend and frontman Paul McLoone. Ash frontman Tim Wheeler - who along with Sarah is a Northern Ireland ambassador for the Alzheimer’s Society - also immediately accepted the invitation to be part of Homage.

Guests at Homage will also be treated to the finest Irish whiskey in the world, a unique Morelli’s ice cream flavoured with Bushmills and mouthwatering treats from Tartine restaurant.

MAIN SPONSORS: Bushmills, LSFX, Airporter, JKC Specialist Cars, Moores, Zing, Causeway Coast and Glens Council, The Extras Dept, Northern Woman and Tartine.

SPONSORS: Swift Services, Dora’s, Morelli’s, CMPR, Ulster Tatler, Coleraine Times, Coleraine Chronicle, So Soy Candles, Beauty Belle, Catherine MacKenzie, Bubbly Bar, Sindy Stewart, Peter Gravelle, Eastwood Guitars. Check Homage Charity Fashion Show Facebook page for latest ticket information.