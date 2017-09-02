Road reopens after four-vehicle collision

The PSNI has confirmed that the Drones roundabout and Frosses Road have reopened following a road traffic collision earlier today.
A four-vehicle collision had resulted in a closure of the north Antrim road, causing lengthy tailbacks.
