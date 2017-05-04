‘Road Racing People’ Exhibition

Ballymoney Library is hosting ‘Road Racing People’, a touring exhibition by BBC Northern Ireland, from May 9 until May 31.

Libraries NI is delighted to host this new BBC Northern Ireland photographic exhibition, in a number of libraries across Northern Ireland over the coming months, in which internationally renowned motorcycle racing photographer, Stephen Davison, reveals a world behind the racing line.

Road racer Phil Archer and his partner Kirt Michie photographed at Tandragee 100 road races in 2016.

The exhibition consists of 26 portraits of riders, fans, mechanics and families taken during the 2016 season over a period of 121 days at the Mid Antrim 150, Tandragee 100, Cookstown 100, Skerries 100, North West 200 and Armoy road races.

Using nothing more than a portable studio and a 50mm lens, Stephen invited people to come inside and bare their souls. 318 people did so. His photographs capture the enthusiasm, the character and essence of the sport. The exhibition also reflects the tragic side of road racing. Two of the riders whose portraits are included, Malachi Mitchell Thomas and Paul Shoesmith, were fatally injured during the period that filming was taking place.

The exhibition is in collaboration with independent production company, DoubleBand Films, who have also produced a new BBC Northern Ireland TV series that goes inside the world of road racing to accompany it. The series was aired on 19 April on BBC One Northern Ireland.

The exhibition is supported by Libraries NI and curated by Sarah Edge, Professor of Photography and Cultural Studies in the School of Communication and Media at Ulster University, Coleraine. Admission is free. For more information on opening hours, contact Ballymoney Library on 028 2766 3589 or email: ballymoney.library@librariesni.org.uk