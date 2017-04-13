Road ban for man who blemished 58-year clear driving record

A 74-year-old man blemished his 58-year clear driving record when detected in a car near Cushendall and he then swore at officers when told they wanted to test his breath for alcohol.

Hugh Dobbin, of Rockend, appeared at Coleraine Magistrates Court which was told that police spotted a car sitting at the junction of the Glenaan and Tromra Roads on March 20. At first officers thought it was empty but then noticed Dobbin was in the driving seat and smelling of drink. A prosecutor said the engine, tyres and exhaust of the car were still warm but when spoken to the defendant replied: “F--k off you f--king wh-re, you b--tard, I’m not providing my breath”. Three times he was asked to provide a sample but refused, however, when taken to Coleraine Police Station it was established his breath reading was more than twice the legal limit - 85/35. During interview Dobbin admitted he had been driving and pulled in because he was tired.

Defence barrister Francis Rafferty said it was “out of character” and his client had been driving for 58 years with a clear driving record. Mr Rafferty said he could offer no explanation as to why his client was on the road. He said the defendant was going to see his brother but there was no need for the trip. The lawyer said with drink taken, “some notion overtook him”, that he had to speak to his brother and after driving he realised he was tired and pulled in. District Judge Liam McNally said normally for such a high alcohol reading he would ban people for 15 months but given the long clear record of 58 years he would limit it to 12 months along with a £250 fine.