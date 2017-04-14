Last Sunday the Annual Ballymoney Branch RNLI Service of Thanksgiving was held in St Patrick’s Parish Church, Ballymoney.

The Service was conducted by Rev Brian Howe, with congregational praise led by the choir of St Patrick’s Parish and their organist Rachael.

Lessons were read by Anne McCusker and John Barkley. Sensitively chosen items were sung by The Route Singers, under their Conductor Margaret Brown, accompanied by Pianist Amanda Doak.

The offering which was collected by Portrush Lifeboat Crew amounted to £673.60, which will be used to help save lives at sea