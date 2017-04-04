Right Royal appointment for Cadet Hollie

Coleraine teenager, Hollie McCartney, has been honoured at a formal ceremony at Hillsborough Castle, appointed to the role of Her Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant’s Cadet for the County of Londonderry.

The 16-year-old Coleraine Grammar School student is one of just nine teenagers across Northern Ireland to be selected for the prestigious role and Hollie can expect a busy year ahead as she attends Mr Denis Desmond OBE, Her Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant for the County of Londonderry on major civic occasions.

In recognition of the award, Hollie, will wear a special insignia on her uniform throughout her year in office.

Cadet Bombardier McCartney is an enthusiastic and committed member of the Coleraine Detachment Army Cadet Force where she is a popular and energetic figure, ready and willing to support Company and community events as well as her own Detachment nights.

Hollie, who plans a career in teaching IT, has already demonstrated a talent for teaching, as an instructor and mentor of younger Cadets.

Hollie has taken part in a range of competitions and special events during her Cadet career, competing with considerable success in the Northern Ireland Military Skills and NI Regional First Aid competition and in the Royal Artillery Army Cadet Force Competition, held annually in England.

The Citation which accompanies her award says of Hollie, “Her mature attitude and competence make her a great asset to the Coleraine Detachment. Her turnout and bearing are of the highest standard and she is always respectful and well- mannered. She is an excellent exemplar for the Army Cadet Force.”