Search

RESULTS: Portrush Raft Race 2017

Compere Alan Simpson meets the raft crews.

Compere Alan Simpson meets the raft crews.

The weather wasn’t the most welcoming but it didn’t deter hardy participants in this year’s Portrush Raft Race in aid of the RNLI.

Here are the results:

1, Ballyronan Bandits; 2, Blue Pandas; 3, Home to Portrush.

First all-female crew to finish: Mad Cows. Best fancy-dress/theme: Cool Raftings. Outstanding raft design: Paradise Island. Most originally-named raft: Trump’s Torpedo.

Furthest travelled team: Brig Argent (from Michigan, USA). Most money raised/presented on day: Houston Homes (£637.50). Most heroic failure: In Deep Ship.

PLACINGS:

1, Ballyronan Bandits; 2 Blue Pandas; 3 Home to Portrush; 4 Thunderport 1; 5 The Vow Rowers; 6 HMS Barrossa; 7 The Pied Piper; 8 Houston Homes A Team; 9 Thongs Flip Flops; 10 Marine Sheeben; 11 Jack One; 12 Brig Argent; 13 Rigid Articulated Floating Transporter; 14 Cool Runnings; 15 Roy Jackson; 16 Houston Homes Old Duffers; 17 Miller & McLoughlin Misfits; 18 50 Croquet Kings; 19 Slimmer Winners; 20 Ship Face; 21 Granny Annies; 22 45 Wet Nellie (RIP Roger); 23 Sea P R NI Ambulance Service; 24 The Ulster Gunners; 25 Bog Standard Barge; 26 Mill Stranded 1; 27 Sink or Swim; 28 31 Yellow Submarine; 29 Midweek Muppets; 30 Sea Donkey; 31 Cool Raftings; 32 Wee Doc and 6 Dewarfs; 33 Mad Cows; 34 34 8 Sea Sharp C#; 35 Table for Eakin; 36 Turtle 1; 37 Mill Stranded 2; 38 The Kawasaki Surfers; 39 Barrels-a-Buoy; 40 28 Walla Walla Bing Bang; 41 The Hashtags.

UNPLACED:

Built Like a Shiphouse; The Big Dippers; Portrush Atlantic Atlantic Hotel; 55 North Fletchers Bistro Ltd; HMS Fit for Nothing; In Deep Ship; Trump’s Torpedo; Merry Hinge; Paradise Island; SS River Ridge.

JUNIOR RAFT RACE:

1, Catherine Minford & Olivia Dunbar; 2 Maeve & Conor Brolly; 3 Rebekah Dunbar & Rebecca Lynn.

ROOKIE LIFEGUARD CHALLENGE

Ben Lyness

WEST BAY SWIM:

1st female Julie Murphy; 2nd female Caroline Boyle; 1st male Colm Watters; 2nd male Rowan McClean.