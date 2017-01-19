Reformation jewels and coins

In order to celebrate the 500th Anniversary of Martin Luther and the Protestant Reformation, Benvarden LOL 1001 has joined forces with Ballyoglagh RBP 486 and Cromkill ABOD Club in order to bring out a very impressive range of eight jewels and a commemorative coin.

These jewels and coins bear the image of Martin Luther and Geneva’s famous ‘Reformation Wall’ - along with Scripture quotations from Romans 1:17 (“the just shall live by faith”) and John 1:5 (“the light shineth in darkness”).

The jewels are £ 15 each and the coins are £8 each.

Postage and packing is free.

Anyone wishing to view or purchase these items can do so by visiting www.ProtestantResources.weebly.com or contacting LOL 1001.