Rasharkin History Group outing

Rasharkin History Group invite the local community to join them on their outing to the Ulster Folk and Transport Museum, Cultra, Co Down, on Saturday, June 10, leaving Rasharkin Presbyterian Church car park at 10am and returning for approximately 7pm.

The cost for the day is £20 per person which includes bus fare, entry fees, and an evening carvery meal in the Tullyglass House Hotel, Ballymena, on the way home.

The Museum tells the story of life in the early twentieth century in Ulster where a bygone era is recorded in a rural landscape of farms, cottages, traditional crops, and livestock

A typical Ulster village of the 1900’s is brought to life with homes, shops, workplaces, Churches, and Schools.

The transport section creatively displays one of Europe’s largest and most comprehensive collections ranging from horse drawn carriages, vehicles or many descriptions, to mighty steam locomotives.

There is also a history of ship and aircraft building.

In all, not a day to be missed and early booking is recommended by contacting 02829571348 or 02829571307 or 07808362572.

The History Group has recently published their most recent book, Picture the Past from Rasharkin.

The book contains pictures of an age that is now gone, but still to be treasured and remembered.

It is hoped we will rekindle memories and information about places and people we have loved and lost.

Thankfully some are still with us.

Books mahy be obtained by contacting any of the telephone numbers listed above.