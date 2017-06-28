QUB Guitar Ensemble

SUmmer recitals begin at St Patrick’s Church in Coleraine on July 6 with the Queen’s University Guitar Ensemble.

Alan Barclay is a second-year PhD candidate studying acoustic composition at Queen’s University Belfast (QUB) under the supervision of Dr. Simon Mawhinney. Alan formed the Ensemble in 2015. Anselm McDonnell is a first-year PhD candidate at QUB studying composition. Rory Douglas-Smith is a second-year Music student at QUB, focusing on composition. William Brown is a recent graduate from the Music Department at QUB specialising in contemporary media composition. Ross Murphy is a first-year student at QUB studying Music.

The recital begins at 12.30pm and will last for appproximately 4o minutes. Admission is free of charge.