Pupils crowned Camogie Champions

St Patrick’s and St Brigid’s Primary School girls have just been crowned Ulster Cumann na mBunscol Indoor Camogie Champions for 2016/17.

In a very closely contested competition at Meadowbank Stadium in Magherafelt, the Ballycastle girls overcame stiff opposition from seven of the nine counties of Ulster to emerge victorious Ulster Champions.

This is a momentous occasion for the school as, even after all the successful years as county champions both indoors and outdoors, the school has never before managed to lift the coveted Ulster Trophy and title.

Their coach and teachers pay tribute to the fact that this is a true “team” – all working together with commitment and enjoyment in Gaelic games.

Their success at such a high level is an added bonus.

This team of young girls will wear their medals with immense pride and look forward to many more accomplishments on the pitch in their futures.

Well done to the St Patrick’s and St Brigid’s team, they are a fabulous team to watch, with great performances from everyone involved.