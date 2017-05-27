PSNI name elderly Portadown couple murdered in 'brutal attack'

Detectives investigating the murder of an elderly man and woman at a house in the Upper Ramone Park area of Portadown yesterday have confirmed the deceased as husband and wife, Michael and Marjorie Cawdery, both aged 83 years old.

In a statement the Cawdery family circle said: "The awful and incomprehensible events of Friday 26 May have deprived our family of two wonderful people Michael and Marjorie who were our father, mother, brother, sister and grandparents. We thank the police for their prompt response and professional actions. We also thank everyone who has expressed sympathy in whatever way and offered help. Finally, we ask for respect and privacy in the coming days as the family try to come to terms with their loss."

Detective Superintendent Kevin Geddes said police were called to an address in the Upper Ramone Park area of the town at around 3.40pm yesterday afternoon and on arrival, officers found the bodies of Michael and Marjorie.

“Earlier in the day, at around 12.20pm, we had a report of a male breaking into a car in the Upper Ramone Park area. We are appealing for anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area between 11am and 5pm yesterday to get in touch with police on the non-emergency number 101," he said.

“The family car belonging to the deceased, a grey Renault Kango van, registration NJZ 6101 was taken from the house and later found at around 5pm in the Edenderry Gardens area.

“We need to know the movements of this car from the time it left Upper Ramone Park until it was recovered in Edenderry Gardens. Again, please get in touch with detectives on the non-emergency number 101 if you saw it in the Portadown area yesterday between 3.30pm - 5pm.

“A 40 year old man who was arrested yesterday afternoon in the Springfields area of Portadown remains in custody.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in and around the Edenderry or Springfields areas yesterday, to please let us know.

“Detectives remain in the area and we will have extra patrols in the Portadown area.

“Anyone with information should contact police on the non-emergency number 101. Or, if you would prefer to provide information without giving your details, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”