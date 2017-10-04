Pregnant woman dies in Ballycastle accident

A woman in her 20s has died following an accident at her home in north Antrim.

The mother-of-one, named locally as Sinead Stewart, is understood to have died at the scene on Ballycastle’s Whitepark Road.

NI Fire and Rescue An air ambulance, NI Fire and Rescue and PSNI personnel all attended the scene early yesterday evening.

The BBC initially reported Ms Stewart was pregnant with her second child and that she died from a fire at the property.

But it was later understood that a fire was not the cause of death, nor an asthma attack as reported in some outlets.

The family of Ms Stewart is understood to have said it was a tragic accident.

Last night a police spokeswoman said: “Police attended the scene of a sudden death of a woman in her 20s in the Whitepark Road area of Ballycastle this evening. The death is not being treated as suspicious.”

Joan Baird OBE and Mayor of Causeway Coast & Glens said: “It is with deep sadness that I heard of the loss of this young woman’s life and that of her unborn child.

“We never know what a day will bring and I want to express my deep sorrow to the family on their loss.

“I would assure the family that the whole Community in Causeway Coast and Glens Borough are shocked and saddened by this tragedy.

“I know that the community will give all their support and love to the family in the difficult days that lie ahead.

Sinn Fein councillor Cara McShane knows the family and said the town “has been left reeling” from the tragedy. She said: “I have extended my condolences to the family of the victim and I know that people in the local community will rally round to support her husband, child and wider family circle.”

Local DUP MLA Mervyn Storey said there is a “real sense of shock” in the community as it mourns the loss of the young mother. “It is a tragic incident and tonight we draw close together to remember the family of this young woman in our prayers. The tight knit community will no doubt come together,” he said.

Councillor Margaret-Anne McKillop of the SDLP also said there is a “sense of shock and horror” throughout Ballycastle at the news.