Power cut affecting hundreds of customers

Over 340 customers are currently without electricity in Rasharkin due a power cut.

The Times understands that 343 customers are affected.

The power went off at approximately 11:52am.

A spokesperson from Northern Ireland Electricity Networks said: “We have logged a fault for this area and will be assigning a repair team as soon as possible. The fault is due to equipment failure.”

The estimated restoration time is 3pm today.