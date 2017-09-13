Portstewart man given suspended jail term for drugs offence

Police swooped on a car wash and when cannabis and cannabis resin were found in a box at the location three workers were arrested, a court has heard.

The swoop took place on July 11 this year and one of those arrested, Ryan Duggan (28), of Coleraine Road, Portstewart, later admitted the drugs were his.

Duggan, who had a record, previously pleaded guilty to one charge of possessing Class B drugs arising out of the July 11 find and he was back at Coleraine Magistrates Court last Monday for sentencing.

Defence solicitor John Murphy said a small amount of cannabis was discovered during a search at the car wash premises.

He said Duggan had struggled with addictions for years because of an injury but has been attending Community Addiction Service.

Despite the injury, Mr Murphy said his client has had a very good work history over the years and has now started a labouring job.

District Judge Liam McNally noted the defendant had been co-operating fully with the addictions team.

Duggan was given a three months jail term, suspended for three years.