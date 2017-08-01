Portrush Support Group celebrate World Breastfeeding Week

Mothers and babies in Portrush celebrated breastfeeding success last week with a sumptuous tea party.

The celebration was held to mark World Breastfeeding Week August 1-7 and all babies received a toy as a memento of the occasion.

Northern Trust Health Visitor, Julie Coulter, and Child Health Assistant, Audrey Edgar, held the event at Portrush Medical Centre.

Health Visitor, Julie Coulter commented: “Breastfeeding support groups are often the first place that a mum will feed her baby outside of the home and meet other mums. We encourage mums to come to the group before they have their baby and as soon as they can afterwards so they can access any support they may require.”

The group meet on the second and fourth Friday of the month from 10.30am - 12 noon at Portrush Medical Centre.

The Ballymoney group has just this week moved to new premises and will meet on the first and third Thursday of each month from 11am - 12.30pm at Dalriada Surestart, Ballymoney premises on the Newal Road, Ballymoney.

For more information, visit www.northerntrust.hscni.net or visit the Northern Trust Facebook page.