Portrush motorists told ‘don’t park’ in emergency vehicle spaces

Inconsiderate motorists could be putting lives at risk in Portrush, it has been claimed.

East Londonderry MLA Claire Sugden said: “It’s disappointing that many vehicles continue to park in spaces designated for emergency vehicles. This is particularly a problem outside Portrush Lifeboat Station during the summer months.

“The RNLI and the Coastguard do fantastic work protecting those around our coast but they are limited if they cannot get to the job. Those parking in these areas are putting lives at risk.”

The DUP representative added she has asked Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council for more enforcement measures to tackle “this very serious, and regrettably growing issue”.

“I also appeal to everyone to please be mindful where you park.”