Portrush Beer and Food Festival 2017 this weekend

The north coast is getting geared up for this weekend’s Beer and Food Festival in Portush Town Hall.
The Portrush Beer & Food Festival 2017 is a celebration of artisan producers brought to the North Coast by the team behind Lacada Brewery Co-Operative.
The festival itself will be held inside the Portrush Town Hall from Friday, October 6 to Sunday, October 8.
There will be an artisan market around Station Square and the Amphitheatre on
Saturday from 11am - 4pm and Sunday from 12noon - 5pm.
Entry to the market is free and features a mix of 30 artisan producers selling unique handmade local produce, arts, crafts, along with a wonderful line up of entertainment including a cookery theatre, the Kelly Neill Dance Company and the Smokie Bear Band among others.
Check Facebook for further information.
